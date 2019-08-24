-$0.16 EPS Expected for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Infinera posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,112. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $895.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 116,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

