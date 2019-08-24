-$0.03 EPS Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Genesco posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $495.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.36 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

GCO traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $32.72. 248,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,453. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $549.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. Genesco has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Genesco announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Genesco news, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $82,595.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,615.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $75,323.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,398.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $15,601,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Genesco by 19.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Genesco by 23.9% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 241,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Genesco by 185.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 123,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Genesco by 122.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

