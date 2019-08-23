Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $68,000 Position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on MBUU. Raymond James cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,981. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $555.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

