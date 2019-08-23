Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $65,000 Position in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 48.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter worth about $429,000.

NASDAQ CTRA traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.01. 6,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on ConturaEnergyInc . from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $53,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Geiger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $60,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,397 in the last 90 days.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

