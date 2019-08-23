Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 456 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $16,774,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,969 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $695,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other Sleep Number news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,727. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. Sleep Number Corp has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

