Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,072,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

CENTA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,587. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.04.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $706.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

