Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $55,000 Stock Position in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 101.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 99,125 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 126,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $680.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.40. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 22.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Umesh Jain sold 3,692 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $122,611.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,644.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Moulton sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,245 in the last 90 days. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price objective on Allegiance Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

