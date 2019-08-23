Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $44,000 Stake in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,581 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 79,326 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Northern Oil & Gas were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 461,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 181,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,583. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 1,508,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $2,337,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 985,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,576,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,493,542 shares of company stock worth $5,974,276.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

