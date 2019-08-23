Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 791 Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 143.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 53,238 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at $1,661,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 90.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 12.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 247,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 12.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,517. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $477.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.80. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.92 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 3,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $137,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,683.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $326,845 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

