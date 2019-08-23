Zippie (ZIPT) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 132.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, Zippie has traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zippie has a market cap of $705,676.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network and YoBit.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00261829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.01306074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00095314 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zippie is zippie.org . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zippie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

