ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) PT Raised to $30.00

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

