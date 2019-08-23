Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.58

Zanaga Iron Ore Co Ltd (LON:ZIOC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.58 and traded as low as $8.52. Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 98,747 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $25.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.58.

About Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, explores for and develops iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

