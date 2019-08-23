Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded WP Carey from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WP Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

WPC opened at $88.32 on Thursday. WP Carey has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 43.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 7.6% in the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

