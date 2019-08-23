Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) to Hold

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

