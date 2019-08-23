Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to “Buy”

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $103.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $96.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.15. Globant has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $112.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Globant had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,682,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 393.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,522 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 32.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,331,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,515,000 after acquiring an additional 326,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globant by 671.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 843,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,285,000 after acquiring an additional 734,563 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Globant by 5.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 767,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,830,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

