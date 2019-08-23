Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine. It also develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems and companion disposable products that enable the separation, processing and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. The Company sells its products in approximately 30 countries throughout the world to customers that include private and public cord blood banks, surgeons, hospitals and research institutions. Cesca Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp., is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KOOL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of KOOL opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Cesca Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cesca Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

