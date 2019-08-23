Zacks Investment Research Lowers PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Get PLDT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHI. Nomura upgraded shares of PLDT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. CLSA downgraded shares of PLDT from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLDT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

PLDT stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. PLDT has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. PLDT’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in PLDT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 41.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PLDT by 148.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 50,664 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 131.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLDT (PHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.