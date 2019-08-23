Zacks Investment Research Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.92.

NYSE CPT opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $6,319,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 273,948 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,679 shares of company stock worth $12,215,407. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 180,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 105,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

