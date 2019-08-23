Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Sell

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOC. TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 1,770,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $19.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,443.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $353,800. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

