Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as a nutrition supplement company. It develops and produces cannabis products, marine oils, seed oils and pet supplements. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., formerly known as Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEPT. BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 107.62% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 367,614 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

