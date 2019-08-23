Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) to post sales of $300.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brady’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.40 million to $303.70 million. Brady posted sales of $297.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.66 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

BRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Brady and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

BRC stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. 213,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Brady has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $52.51.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,225 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $107,356.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 9,288 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $474,431.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,202.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,367 shares of company stock worth $2,074,875. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brady by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,172,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,862,000 after buying an additional 97,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brady by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,375,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,104,000 after buying an additional 75,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brady by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,294,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Brady by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,373,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,765,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Brady by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 740,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,502,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

