Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $1.70 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.44.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.46. The stock had a trading volume of 397,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,596. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $144.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total transaction of $180,402.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $236,719.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,033 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,405,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,045,000 after buying an additional 1,864,819 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,236,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after acquiring an additional 923,290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,387,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,423,000 after acquiring an additional 714,979 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 811,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after acquiring an additional 628,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

