Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. Vocera Communications reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on Vocera Communications and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $36.00 price objective on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on Vocera Communications and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

VCRA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 436,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $744.67 million, a PE ratio of -136.65 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $29,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,725 shares of company stock valued at $818,436. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 194,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 572.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 233,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

