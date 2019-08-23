Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $324.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,376. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 16,308 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $922,380.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,210 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,076 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $284,306.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,189.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,959 shares of company stock worth $2,014,527. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 17,200.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 179.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

