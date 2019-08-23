Zacks: Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report sales of $16.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.86 billion to $17.09 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $16.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $66.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.08 billion to $67.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.42 billion to $69.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,646. The stock has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.75. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 92,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.