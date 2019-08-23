Zacks: Analysts Expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

LAMR opened at $75.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 50.5% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 41,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,243.7% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

