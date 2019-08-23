Zacks: Analysts Expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Eidos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

EIDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Christine Siu sold 17,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $509,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $180,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,395,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 1,868.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 551,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIDX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 3,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,308. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.89 and a quick ratio of 20.89.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

