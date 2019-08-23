Zacks: Analysts Expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Eidos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eidos Therapeutics.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

EIDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Christine Siu sold 17,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $509,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $180,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,395,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 1,868.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 551,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIDX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 3,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,308. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.89 and a quick ratio of 20.89.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.