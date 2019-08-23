Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $541.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to post sales of $541.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $558.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.21 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $116,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Oakmont Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $20,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,285,000. Finally, AI Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,179,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. 18,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.29. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

