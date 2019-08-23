Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Financial Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. Franklin Financial Network reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Financial Network.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NYSE FSB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.94. 5,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,575. The company has a market cap of $415.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.36. Franklin Financial Network has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

