Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.75. Enova International reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENVA shares. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on Enova International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enova International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $450,071.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,282,519.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 4.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,434. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. Enova International has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $821.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.42.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

