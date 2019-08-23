Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Medical.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMEH. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $1,389,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth T. Sim acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 33,036 shares of company stock worth $487,448. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMEH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -0.80. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $23.32.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.