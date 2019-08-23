Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.04 Million

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post $854.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $848.17 million to $860.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $842.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of ANF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. 2,936,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,382. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,718,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.6% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 135,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

