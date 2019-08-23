Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.42

Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Yunji in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yunji in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.70 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yunji in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $502.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yunji Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Yunji during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Yunji during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Yiheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yunji during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,215,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yunji during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

