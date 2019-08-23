Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.05% of Exxon Mobil worth $176,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.2% during the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.99. 717,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,523,718. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $292.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

