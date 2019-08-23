XEL (XEL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, XEL has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. XEL has a market cap of $1.39 million and $28.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XEL alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024650 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003472 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official website is xel.org . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.