X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Stock Price Down 1%

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s share price was down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, approximately 44 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $8.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Get X T L Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for X T L Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X T L Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.