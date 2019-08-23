Wowbit (WWB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $124,724.00

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Wowbit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wowbit has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $124,724.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wowbit has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wowbit (CRYPTO:WWB) is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com . The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html

Wowbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

