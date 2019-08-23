WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Down 0.7%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.65 and last traded at $47.66, approximately 7,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 44,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWM. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 99.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 43.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 34.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 64,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.