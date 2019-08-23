Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.21

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 37372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $837.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 334,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 131,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,057,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 670.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

