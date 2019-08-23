WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/20/2019 – WhiteHorse Finance was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – WhiteHorse Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

8/8/2019 – WhiteHorse Finance had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

8/8/2019 – WhiteHorse Finance was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/3/2019 – WhiteHorse Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

7/30/2019 – WhiteHorse Finance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/20/2019 – WhiteHorse Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

7/18/2019 – WhiteHorse Finance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2019 – WhiteHorse Finance was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of WHF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.60. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Get WhiteHorse Finance Inc alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 62.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Francis Burke purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $32,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.