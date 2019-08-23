WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) PT Set at $15.00 by B. Riley

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) has been assigned a $15.00 price objective by B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WHF. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James started coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of WHF opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 62.01%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. Analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $32,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Francis Burke acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,518,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $1,241,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. Tradition Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.