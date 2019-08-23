WeTrust (TRST) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $293.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00260946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.01299628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021701 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust’s genesis date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

