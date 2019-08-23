Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.43

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.43 and traded as high as $21.65. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 42,200 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

