Westhampton Capital LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 656,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 257,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,061. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $1,363,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,186,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,928,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,530,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

