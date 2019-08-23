Westhampton Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 29,820 Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Eaton by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

