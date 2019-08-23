Westhampton Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,115 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.78. 1,998,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,278. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $122.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

