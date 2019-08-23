Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.54 Million Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 396,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter valued at $437,000.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN MVF remained flat at $$9.49 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,788. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.