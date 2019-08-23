Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,599. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $52.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.