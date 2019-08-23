Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,824,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,703,000 after acquiring an additional 227,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 805.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.89. 676,726 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85.

