Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Wendy’s have slightly underperformed the industry in a year, it is expected to remain on growth trajectory, after posting better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter of 2019. Its earnings not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew 28.6% year over year, primarily favored by lower tax rate. Increase in adjusted EBITDA also boosted the reported quarter’s earnings. Revenues in the quarter grew on increased sales at company-operated restaurants. Menu innovation, increased investments in technology and reimaging of restaurants are expected to boost its traffic and drive sales in the months ahead. Moreover, the company’s international business is poised to be a long-term growth driver. However, higher labor and commodity costs along with capital spending may dent margins.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Wendys stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. 297,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,140. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. Wendys has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $39,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,722,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,300,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,017,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendys during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wendys during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

